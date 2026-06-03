Figo vs City [2017-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo City [2017-2023] Brand Ford Honda Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 11 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 17.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1497 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Honda City [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.