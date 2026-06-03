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HomeCompare CarsFigo vs City [2017-2023]

Ford Figo vs Honda City [2017-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Honda City [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs City [2017-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo City [2017-2023]
BrandFordHonda
Price₹ 5.49 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage16.0 to 24.4 kmpl17.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1194 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
Figo
Ford Figo
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ford Figo Visual Comparison

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Wheel
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCT1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
777696
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.517.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent (Twist Beam Type)Torsion beam axle, Coil spring
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMcPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14175 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
174-
Length
39414440
Wheelbase
24902600
Kerb Weight
10161063
Height
15251495
Width
17041695
Bootspace
257510
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
4240
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
13
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 WayNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Charcoal BlackBeige & Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,65012,71,387
Ex-Showroom Price
5,82,00011,16,206
RTO
37,0101,17,951
Insurance
29,14136,730
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,94227,327
Expert Rating
-

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