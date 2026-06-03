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Ford Figo vs Honda City

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Figo and Honda City, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT and Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs City Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo City
BrandFordHonda
Price₹ 5.49 Lakhs₹ 12 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage16.0 to 24.4 kmpl17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1194 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Figo
Ford Figo
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford Figo Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Ti-VCT1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel (185/60R15), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent (Twist Beam Type)Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
174-
Length
39414594 mm
Wheelbase
24902600 mm
Kerb Weight
1016-
Height
15251489 mm
Width
17041748 mm
Bootspace
257447 L
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4240 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
NoUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front OnlyDriver (With Pinch Guard) Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
No4 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
NoTouch-screen
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Charcoal Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,65013,90,572
Ex-Showroom Price
5,82,00011,99,900
RTO
37,0101,31,990
Insurance
29,14158,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,94229,888
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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