In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Ford Freestyle, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Freestyle Comparison