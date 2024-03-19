In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs XC40 Comparison