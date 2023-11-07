Endeavour vs S60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour S60 Brand Ford Volvo Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl 14.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1996 cc 1969 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.