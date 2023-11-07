Saved Articles

Ford Endeavour vs Volvo S60

In 2023 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
₹32.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
S60
Volvo S60
T4 Inscription
₹45.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine2.0L B4204T6 I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1112845
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 2000 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.914.08
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3500 rpm188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,73,23552,71,852
Ex-Showroom Price
33,81,60045,90,000
RTO
4,31,9304,65,330
Insurance
1,24,2062,15,922
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,6481,13,312

