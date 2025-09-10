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HomeCompare CarsEndeavour vs Tiguan [2021-2025]

Ford Endeavour vs Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Tiguan [2021-2025]
BrandFordVolkswagen
Price₹ 32.75 Lakhs₹ 38.17 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 to 13.9 kmpl13.54 kmpl
Engine Capacity1996 cc1984 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
₹32.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiguan [2021-2025]
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹38.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ford Endeavour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine2.0 TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1112759 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 2000 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.912.65 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3500 rpm187 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.15.39 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring, Watts Linkage Type with Anti-roll BarIndependent Suspension by Four-link Axle
Front Suspension
Independent Coil Spring with Anti-roll BarIndependent Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18235 / 55 R18
Ground Clearance
225-
Length
49034509 mm
Wheelbase
28502679 mm
Kerb Weight
23101703 kg
Height
18371665 mm
Width
18691839 mm
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8060 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
DecalsCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
ChromeBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rearHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,73,23544,06,732
Ex-Showroom Price
33,81,60038,16,900
RTO
4,31,9304,10,690
Insurance
1,24,2061,78,642
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,64894,717

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