In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Endeavour
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Ford
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 32.75 Lakhs
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 to 13.9 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4