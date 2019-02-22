HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsEndeavour vs Hilux

Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Hilux

Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
₹32.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
STD 4X4 MT
₹33.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1112-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 2000 rpm420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.9-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3500 rpm201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceVisual display
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
EMI
84,648NaN
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Toyota Hilux isn't for all. The Hilux isn't for most either. But for the still small percentage of Indian car buyers that are unafraid to drive into the wild and unknown, here is a pickup vehicle that is claiming to make perfect sense. A model that Toyota has offered for over five decades and in over 180 countries, the Hilux has taken far too long to touchdown in India. But now that it has, does t...

Read More

Toyota Hilux first-drive review: Brute beast that's forged for the wild

