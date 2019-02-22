|Engine Type
|2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|1112
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|420 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.9
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|4WD / AWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|168 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Visual display
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Rear AC
|Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|₹84,648
|₹NaN
Toyota Hilux isn't for all. The Hilux isn't for most either. But for the still small percentage of Indian car buyers that are unafraid to drive into the wild and unknown, here is a pickup vehicle that is claiming to make perfect sense. A model that Toyota has offered for over five decades and in over 180 countries, the Hilux has taken far too long to touchdown in India. But now that it has, does t...Read More