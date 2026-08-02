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Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Hilux

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs Hilux Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Hilux
BrandFordToyota
Price₹ 32.75 Lakhs₹ 31.99 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 to 13.9 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1996 cc2755 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
₹32.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
GX 2WD Diesel Automatic
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford Endeavour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1112-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 2000 rpm500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.9-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3500 rpm201 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.16.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel (265/65R17)
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Yes
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring, Watts Linkage Type with Anti-roll BarLeaf Spring Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
Independent Coil Spring with Anti-roll BarDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Ground Clearance
225-
Length
49035320 mm
Wheelbase
28503085 mm
Kerb Weight
2310-
Height
18371815 mm
Width
18691855 mm
No of Seating Rows
32
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8080 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)7 Airbags
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Decals-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
All-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,73,23537,83,189
Ex-Showroom Price
33,81,60031,99,000
RTO
4,31,9304,28,875
Insurance
1,24,2061,54,814
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,64881,315
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Tough and highly capableImproved ride comfortProven diesel powertrain

Cons

Missing premium featuresReduced creature comforts

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