In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Endeavour
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|Ford
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 32.75 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1152 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.4 to 13.9 kmpl
|14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-