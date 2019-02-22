|Engine Type
|2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine
|Petrol-Hybrid
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|1112
|958
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|420 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.9
|19.16
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|168 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹39,73,235
|₹47,51,830
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹33,81,600
|₹41,20,000
|RTO
|₹4,31,930
|₹4,41,000
|Insurance
|₹1,24,206
|₹1,90,330
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹84,648
|₹1,02,135