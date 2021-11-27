Endeavour vs karoq Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Karoq Brand Ford Skoda Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl 14.49 kmpl Engine Capacity 1996 cc 1498 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Skoda karoq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.