In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Endeavour
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|Ford
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 32.75 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 to 13.9 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4