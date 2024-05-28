Endeavour vs Pajero Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Pajero sport Brand Ford Mitsubishi Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 27.45 Lakhs Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1996 cc 2477 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.