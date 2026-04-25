In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Endeavour
|Countryman
|Brand
|Ford
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 32.75 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 to 13.9 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4