Ford Endeavour vs MINI Cooper Convertible

In 2023 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
₹32.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine2.0 Petrol engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1112748
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 2000 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.917
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3500 rpm189 bhp @
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,73,23550,70,627
Ex-Showroom Price
33,81,60044,00,000
RTO
4,31,9304,69,000
Insurance
1,24,2062,01,127
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,6481,08,987

    The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.
    2024 Mini Cooper SE dons John Cooper Works looks, but no extra grunt
    10 Dec 2023
    The new MINI Cooper EV adopts a minimal exterior and interior design for a powerful presence.
    India-bound fifth-gen MINI Cooper EV breaks cover
    3 Sept 2023
    MINI Cooper nd Countryman EVs
    MINI Cooper and Countryman EVs to make global debut tomorrow
    31 Aug 2023
    The MINI Charged Edition is based on the all-electric 3-door Cooper SE and gets the new Chili Red colour scheme with a white roof
    All-electric MINI Charged Edition launched at 55 lakh, limited to just 20 units
    10 Aug 2023
    Ford Motor has introduced a new variant of the Mustang sedan called the Dark Horse. It will replace the GT and GT Convertible as the flagship offering from the Mustang family.
    Ford Mustang 2023: First Look
    15 Sept 2022
    Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
    Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
    1 May 2022
    Hyundai Tucson SUV was the only ICE vehicle to pass the latest Euro NCAP crash tests featuring five cars.
    Watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tucson, Ford Mustang Mach-E ace Euro NCAP crash tests
    28 Oct 2021
    2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV has made its debut as an extreme off-road SUV powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that can produce at least 400 hp.
    Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
    24 Jan 2022
