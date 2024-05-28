Endeavour vs Cooper Convertible Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Cooper convertible Brand Ford MINI Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 44 Lakhs Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1996 cc 1998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.