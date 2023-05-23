Endeavour vs clubman Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Clubman Brand Ford Mini Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 41.9 Lakhs Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 1996 cc 1998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.