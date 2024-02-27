In 2024 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Endeavour vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Gla [2021-2024] Brand Ford Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 48.5 Lakhs Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl 17 to 19 kmpl Engine Capacity 1996 cc 1332 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4