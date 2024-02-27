Saved Articles

Ford Endeavour vs Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Endeavour vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Gla [2021-2024]
BrandFordMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 32.75 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 to 13.9 kmpl17 to 19 kmpl
Engine Capacity1996 cc1332 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44
Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
₹32.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
GLA [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]
200
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1112-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 2000 rpm250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.917.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3500 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,73,23555,57,015
Ex-Showroom Price
33,81,60048,50,000
RTO
4,31,9305,14,000
Insurance
1,24,2061,92,515
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,6481,19,441

GLA [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Audi Q3null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs Q3
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
BMW X11499.0 to 1995.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs X1
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Audi A4null | Petrol | Automatic42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs A4

