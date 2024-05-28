In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs A-Class Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Endeavour
|A-class limousine
|Brand
|Ford
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 32.75 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 to 13.9 kmpl
|17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4