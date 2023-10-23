Saved Articles

Ford Endeavour vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto

In 2023 when choosing among the Ford Endeavour and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
₹32.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
11121208 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 2000 rpm188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
13.923.24 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3500 rpm150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,73,23528,70,449
Ex-Showroom Price
33,81,60024,79,000
RTO
4,31,9302,63,900
Insurance
1,24,2061,27,049
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,64861,697

    Latest News

    Leaked photo of the incoming Kia Carnival MPV. Image courtesy: Instagram/motorsjason
    Facelift Kia Carnival MPV images leaked; India launch in 2024
    23 Oct 2023
    Maruti Suzuki offers four automatic transmission systems across 16 of its models.
    Maruti Suzuki hits big landmark of selling 10 lakh automatic vehicles
    18 Oct 2023
    The Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus variant now gets the seatbelt reminder feature for the second and third rows
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets new safety feature on base Zeta+ variant, price hiked
    4 Aug 2023
    Maruti Suzuki now has a robust SUV portfolio which is adding wind to its proverbial sails.
    Maruti Suzuki continues its march in October; Brezza, Grand Vitara SUVs provide biggest thrust
    1 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
    Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
    1 May 2022
    View all
     