In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Endeavour and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT and Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs Invicto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Endeavour
|Invicto
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 32.75 Lakhs
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1208 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.4 to 13.9 kmpl
|23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-