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Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs Alturas G4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Alturas g4
BrandFordMahindra
Price₹ 32.75 Lakhs₹ 28.77 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 to 13.9 kmpl12.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1996 cc2157 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
₹32.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
2WD AT
₹28.77 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ford Endeavour Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine2.2 Litre
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1112842
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 2000 rpm420 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
13.912.03
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3500 rpm178 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2157 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.15.5
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
SteelAlloy
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring, Watts Linkage Type with Anti-roll Bar5-Link Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Coil Spring with Anti-roll BarDouble Wishbone with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18255 / 60 R18
Ground Clearance
225244
Length
49034850
Wheelbase
28502865
Kerb Weight
2310-
Height
18371845
Width
18691960
No of Seating Rows
33
Seating Capacity
77
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
8070
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlsVents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
33
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way4 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
DecalsCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
ChromeBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000120000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherQuilted Nappa
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeBlack & Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,73,23533,77,901
Ex-Showroom Price
33,81,60028,77,260
RTO
4,31,9303,64,488
Insurance
1,24,2061,02,853
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,64871,901

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