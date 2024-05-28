Endeavour vs Alturas G4 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Alturas g4 Brand Ford Mahindra Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 28.77 Lakhs Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl 12.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1996 cc 2157 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.