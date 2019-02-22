|Engine Type
|2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine
|2.0 L Multijet II Diesel
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|1112
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|420 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.9
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|168 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
|Blower, Vents on Roof
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹39,73,235
|₹35,27,004
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹33,81,600
|₹29,90,000
|RTO
|₹4,31,930
|₹3,89,750
|Insurance
|₹1,24,206
|₹1,46,754
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹84,648
|₹75,809
Jeep is all set to launch the three-row Meridian SUV in India. It hopes to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category. Can the Meridian, with its capable off-road character, emulate the success enjoyed by Jeep’s five-seater SUV Compass? Here is our first drive review.