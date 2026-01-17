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Ford Endeavour vs Jeep Meridian

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Jeep Meridian, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs Meridian Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Meridian
BrandFordJeep
Price₹ 32.75 Lakhs₹ 23.33 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 to 13.9 kmpl15 to 16 kmpl
Engine Capacity1996 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
₹32.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Longitude 4x2 MT
₹23.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford Endeavour Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine2.0 L Multijet II
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1112-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 2000 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.9-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3500 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.15.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring, Watts Linkage Type with Anti-roll BarMulti-Link with strut suspension with FSD
Front Suspension
Independent Coil Spring with Anti-roll BarMcPherson strut with Frequency Selective Damping, HRS with Anti Roll Bar disc
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18235 / 55 R18
Ground Clearance
225-
Length
49034769 mm
Wheelbase
28502782 mm
Kerb Weight
2310-
Height
18371698 mm
Width
18691859 mm
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8060 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
DecalsNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableAuto Folding
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
ChromeBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rearHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingAudio Streaming
Speakers
6+6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherVinyl
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeEmperador Brown/Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,73,23527,57,477
Ex-Showroom Price
33,81,60023,33,000
RTO
4,31,9303,01,995
Insurance
1,24,2061,21,982
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,64859,268

Meridian Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridianundefined | Diesel | Manual,Automatic₹23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meridian vs Fortuner

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Latest Car & Bike News

Jeep India has introduced the Confidence 7 ownership programme for the Compass and Meridian, bringing long-term warranty, maintenance and roadside assistance under a single plan
Jeep India launches ‘Confidence 7’ ownership programme for Compass, Meridian
17 Jan 2026
A Ford Endeavour SUV driven by tourists from Telangana fell into a ditch while following Google Maps instruction in Kerala. (Image courtesy: X/@sudhakarudumula)
Tourists drive Ford Endeavour SUV into canal after Google Maps misguides
28 May 2024
Ford Everest SUV, which is essentially the global version of the carmaker's Endeavour model, was recently spotted in Chennai triggering speculation on the return of the US-based auto giant to India.
Endeavour to Everest: What changes does the India-bound Ford SUV get
12 Mar 2024
The Jeep Meridian Track Edition is based on the Overland trim and adds styling changes.
Jeep Meridian Track Edition launched, starting at 35.95 lakh; Gets sliding second-row
16 Feb 2026
Nearly two years since Nissan Motor showcased the new X-Trail SUV, the carmaker is all set to drive in the model in a new avatar in India in July. The SUV will look to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour SUV, the key challenger to the segment-leader Toyota Fortuner.
Can Nissan X-Trail fill the void left in large SUV space by Ford Endeavour and challenge Toyota Fortuner?
12 Jul 2024
The Jeep Compass Trail Edition brings new decals, blacked-out interior, subtle styling tweaks
Jeep Compass & Meridian Trail Editions launched in India, prices start at 25.41 lakh
16 Jul 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

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Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
1 May 2022
Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
25 May 2022
Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
3 May 2022
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