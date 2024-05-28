Endeavour vs XE Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Xe Brand Ford Jaguar Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 46.64 Lakhs Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl 12.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1996 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Jaguar XE, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.