In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Jaguar XE, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs XE Comparison