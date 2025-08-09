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Ford Endeavour vs Isuzu V-Cross

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Isuzu V-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs V-Cross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour V-cross
BrandFordIsuzu
Price₹ 32.75 Lakhs₹ 21.05 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 to 13.9 kmpl16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1996 cc1898 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT
₹32.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford Endeavour Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Front Left Side
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 EcoBlue Diesel Engine4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1112-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 2000 rpm360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.9-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3500 rpm161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.16.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18245 / 70 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring, Watts Linkage Type with Anti-roll BarSoft Ride, Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Coil Spring with Anti-roll BarIndependent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18245 / 70 R16
Ground Clearance
225-
Length
49035295 mm
Wheelbase
28503095 mm
Kerb Weight
23101835 kg
Height
18371785 mm
Width
18691860 mm
No of Seating Rows
32
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8055 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
DecalsNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
All-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteCabin-Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rearNo
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,73,23524,96,763
Ex-Showroom Price
33,81,60021,04,580
RTO
4,31,9302,79,072
Insurance
1,24,2061,12,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,64853,665

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