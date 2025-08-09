In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Isuzu V-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs V-Cross Comparison