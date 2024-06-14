In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Isuzu MU-X Price starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4x2. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. MU-X: 1898 cc engine, 13.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs MU-X Comparison