Endeavour vs Tucson [2020-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Tucson [2020-2022] Brand Ford Hyundai Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 22.55 Lakhs Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1996 cc 1999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.