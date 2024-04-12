In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Endeavour and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs Kona Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Endeavour
|Kona electric
|Brand
|Ford
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 32.75 Lakhs
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|452 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.4 to 13.9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|39.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6.1 Hrs