Endeavour vs Kona Electric Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Kona electric Brand Ford Hyundai Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 23.79 Lakhs Range - 452 km/charge Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 39.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1996 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6.1 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Endeavour and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.