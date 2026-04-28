Endeavour vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Brand Ford Hyundai Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 46.05 Lakhs Range - 631 km/charge Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 72.6 kWh Engine Capacity 1996 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Endeavour and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.