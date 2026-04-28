In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Endeavour and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Endeavour
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Brand
|Ford
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 32.75 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|631 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.4 to 13.9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72.6 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)