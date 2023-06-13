Endeavour vs cr-v Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Cr-v Brand Ford Honda Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 28.27 Lakhs Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl 14.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1996 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Honda cr-v, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.