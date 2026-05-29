In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ecosport
|Taigun
|Brand
|Ford
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|-