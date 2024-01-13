EcoSport vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Polo Brand Ford Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.