EcoSport vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Yaris Brand Ford Toyota Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.