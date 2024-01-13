In 2026 when choosing among the Ford EcoSport and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ecosport
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Ford
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-