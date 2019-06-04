|Engine Type
|1.5L Ti-VCT (Petrol)
|K15B
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|827
|817
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|149 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15.9
|17.03
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|121 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1496 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹9,39,694
|₹9,83,483
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,19,000
|₹8,72,500
|RTO
|₹71,060
|₹64,350
|Insurance
|₹35,135
|₹46,133
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹19,896
|₹21,138