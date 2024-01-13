In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ecosport
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Ford
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4