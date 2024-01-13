EcoSport vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Urban cruiser Brand Ford Toyota Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.