In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ecosport
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Ford
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4