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Ford EcoSport vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Rumion
BrandFordToyota
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage14.7 to 21.7 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1496 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford EcoSport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Airbags
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Ti-VCT (Petrol)-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
827923 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
149 Nm @ 4500 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.9-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 6500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1496 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent (Twist Beam type)Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
200-
Length
39984460 mm
Wheelbase
25192740 mm
Kerb Weight
1188-
Height
16471690 mm
Width
17651735 mm
Bootspace
352-
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5245 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Digital Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,39,69411,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
8,19,0009,79,000
RTO
71,06081,160
Insurance
35,13551,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,89623,895
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Ford EcoSport 1.0-litre EcoBoost variants recalled in the US
13 Jan 2024
Utility Vehicles comprising the Innova range, Fortuner, Hilux, and Rumion, contributed 68 per cent of the total sales for Toyota in February 2025
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1 Mar 2025
The last of the Ford EcoSport SUV models rolled out of the Maraimalai Nagar manufacturing facility of the carmaker earlier on July 20.
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22 Jul 2022
Toyota Rumion's base variant is offered in five colour options.
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