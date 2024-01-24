In 2026 when choosing among the Ford EcoSport and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Tigor EV Comparison