|Engine Type
|1.5L Ti-VCT (Petrol)
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|827
|250 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|149 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15.9
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|121 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1496 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹9,39,694
|₹9,03,335
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,19,000
|₹8,49,000
|RTO
|₹71,060
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹35,135
|₹37,835
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹19,896
|₹19,416
Pricing will hold the key for eC3, Citroen’s first electric car in India, as it aims to take on the Tata Tiago EV as key rival. But how is it drive? Here is a quick track test review of the latest electric vehicle heading for Indian shores.