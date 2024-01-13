EcoSport vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 1496 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford EcoSport and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.