EcoSport vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.