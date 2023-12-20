In 2023 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Tata Punch CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Tata Punch CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Tata Punch CNG Price starts at Rs 7.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pure iCNG. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 15.9 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less