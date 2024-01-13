EcoSport vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport nexon ev prime Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1496 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.