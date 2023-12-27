In 2023 when choosing among the Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs 14.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 15.9 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less