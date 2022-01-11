EcoSport vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Kicks Brand Ford Nissan Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.