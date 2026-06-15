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Ford EcoSport vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford EcoSport and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Comet ev
BrandFordMG
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage14.7 to 21.7 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1496 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ford EcoSport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Ac Controls
Door Handle
Seats Aerial View
Front Left Side
Top View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Ti-VCT (Petrol)-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
827230 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
149 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.9-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 6500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1496 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.34.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent (Twist Beam type)Multi-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
Independent McPhersonMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15145 / 70 R12
Ground Clearance
200-
Length
39982974 mm
Wheelbase
25192010 mm
Kerb Weight
1188-
Height
16471640 mm
Width
17651505 mm
Bootspace
352-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
53 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No120000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Not Applicable
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
42
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Digital DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackStarlight Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,39,6947,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
8,19,0007,49,800
RTO
71,0609,000
Insurance
35,13534,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,89617,058
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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