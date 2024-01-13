EcoSport vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Wagon r [2019-2022] Brand Ford Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 4.93 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 21.79 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.