EcoSport vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Swift [2021-2024] Brand Ford Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.