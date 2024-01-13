In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Swift, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs Swift Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ecosport
|Swift
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3