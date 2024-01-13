In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EcoSport vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ecosport
|S-presso
|Brand
|Ford
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3