EcoSport vs S-Cross Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport S-cross Brand Ford Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 8.39 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.