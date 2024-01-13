EcoSport vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Ertiga [2018-2022] Brand Ford Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.96 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.