EcoSport vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Alto Brand Ford Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.