EcoSport vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Xuv500 Brand Ford Mahindra Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 2179 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.