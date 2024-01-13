EcoSport vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Scorpio n [2022-2026] Brand Ford Mahindra Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.