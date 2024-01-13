EcoSport vs e2o-plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport E2o-plus Brand Ford Mahindra Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.34 Lakhs Range - 110 km/charge Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 10.08 kwh Engine Capacity 1496 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6hrs @ 220V Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford EcoSport and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.